Mary-Louise Parker has nothing but kind words to say about her ex, Billy Crudup, and his new wife Naomi Watts.

Crudup and Watts tied the knot in New York City earlier this month, and Parker — who shares 19-year-old son William with her ex — was asked about the surprise courthouse marriage in an interview with The Guardian.

Photo: Instagram/ NaomiWatts

The “Weeds” star shared, “I wish them well.

“And absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father. So I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other –”

Parker and Crudup dated from 1996-2003, with them calling it quits while she was pregnant.

The pair were embroiled in a cheating scandal at the time, with Crudup leaving Parker for Claire Danes.

Crudup and Danes eventually split in 2006.

He and Watts — who co-starred in Netflix’s “Gypsy” together — were first romantically linked in early 2017.

Watts was previously in a relationship with Liev Schreiber — who she shares kids Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15, with — but the pair split in 2016 after 11 years together.