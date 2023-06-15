Vancouver is gearing up to host the 3rd annual International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards Show (IIHHAS) on August 11 and 12.

The two-day event promises to celebrate the vibrant culture of Indigenous hip-hop artists. Set against the backdrop of the traditional unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, the awards show proudly pays homage to the rich heritage of its host city.

READ MORE: Digging Roots Share ‘Emotional’ Reaction To Receiving 2023 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award, How They Plan To Help The Indigenous Community

Renowned American rapper and legendary record producer Master Ace, along with a lineup of artists, including Blahzay Blahzay, Chip Fu, Miss Christie Lee, Rex Smallboy and Mamarudegyal MTHC, will grace the stage and lend their expertise as awards judges.

The IIHHAS movement aims to uplift and provide national and international exposure to Indigenous urban arts performers and small businesses through live music engagement and educational conferences. The event recognizes and celebrates the dedication, community impact, and artistic brilliance of export-ready Indigenous hip-hop artists, singers, visual artists, spoken word poets, producers, DJs and more by hosting a music conference followed by the awards show.

READ MORE: 16 Indigenous-Made Films You Need To See

Headlining this year’s awards artists are Dakota Bear, DrmngNow, Christie Lee, Curtis Clear Sky and the Constellationz, DJ KOOKUM, Def-i, Rude Gang Ent, Lady Sinncere, Quanah Style, Nimkish and She-Rōze. The event will also feature performances from LOCVHONTVS, JayRed & Kenny Murkz, SEKAWNEE, Nowujalo, Pindian, The Ra11n, Valkyrie, Tiago Vasquez, HK, YellowBunny, GoldKid, Feel Good Entertainment, Sly Skeeta and Tawahumis.

The International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards Show will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. They are launching the World’s First Ever Indigenous Hip Hop Card Collections for 2023 to mark this milestone.