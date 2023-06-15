Click to share this via email

Pharrell’s new menswear collection is coming.

On Wednesday, the musician and new Luis Vuitton creative director debuted his first menswear campaign for the label, starring Rihanna.

The post features Pharrell standing in front of a giant poster featuring the “Diamond” singer in an all-black maternity look.

“LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring-Summer 2024,” he wrote in the caption.

Pharrell was named Louis Vuitton’s creative director last year, taking over after acclaimed designer Virgil Abloh passed away.

The artist’s relationship with the label has gone back much further, though, having collaborated on a line of sunglasses in 2004.

He has also collaborated with Rihanna on a number of occasions, including on N.E.R.D’s 2017 track “Lemon”, as well as the Rihanna’s upcoming album.

With the big tease out of the way, Pharrell is set to debut his first collection for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week on June 20.