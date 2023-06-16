Across Canada, Indigenous musicians are reclaiming their voices, weaving a new sonic landscape that’s captivating listeners worldwide.

From defiant rappers to charismatic pop singers to innovative DJs, these rising stars are reshaping the sonic landscape of the nation, infusing their music with a profound sense of identity, resilience and cultural pride.

This Indigenous History Month, get hip to these 10 rising Indigenous musicians enriching Canada’s cultural fabric — they’re the voices you should be listening to.

Zoon

Our favourite song: “A Language Disappears”

Zoon (a.k.a. shoegaze artist Daniel Monkman) has woven their Indigenous experience and activism into throughout their work. This can be seen in the lushly orchestrated, Polaris Prize-longlisted Bekka Ma’iingan and its first single “A Language Disappears”, which acknowledges the fear of Indigenous people that their language and culture will be forgotten. “This was something I started to fear when I became a Born Again Indian in my late 20’s,” says Monkman in a statement. “For a lot of native folks, we’re taught to hide our identity, to keep us safe from the outside world. Somewhere along a native person’s journey, they start to ask questions about their heritage and where they come from.” That led Monkman on a quest to learn about their tribe and clan, as well as their language. “I started to see that learning the language was nearly impossible at the time and feared how one day Ojibway may never be spoken.”

Aysanabee

Our favourite song: “We Were Here”

Juno-nominated artist Aysanabee is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer songwriter currently based in Toronto. He is Oji-Cree, Sucker Clan of the Sandy Lake First Nation a remote fly-in community in the far reaches of Northwestern Ontario. His debut album, Watin, which was just longlisted for the Polaris Prize, includes 10 tracks and nine interludes featuring the voice of his grandfather and is both part music and journalism, artistry and expression.

“Watin actually started out as a series of conversations between myself and my grandfather,” says Aysanabee in a release. “We spent the first year of the pandemic talking about things we’ve never spoke about, his life on the trapline on Sandy Lake First Nation, falling in love, his life in residential school and then leaving everything behind..we never spoke of it until now. Even though we were over 1,000 kilometres apart, it was probably the closest we’ve ever been.”

Ruby Waters

Our favourite song: “Quantum Physics”

Raised in Shelburne, Ruby had a childhood full of music because her parents were in a country band together — she even started performing in bars and busking around 13. Her work attracted significant attention with the release of her single “Quantum Physics” which sits at over 12M Spotify streams. This Canadian Métis singer-songwriter has also been chosen as Spotify’s EQUAL Canada and EQUAL Global Ambassador for June.

Boslen

Our favourite song: “W.N.M”

With an impressive track record, Boslen has already achieved notable accomplishments in his career. His debut single, “Hidden Nights”, garnered millions of streams and earned him critical acclaim. He followed up with his EP BLACK LOTUS, which further solidified his unique sound, blending hip-hop with elements of trap and R&B. Through his music, he addresses social injustices and advocates for change, raising awareness about Indigenous rights and experiences.

Boslen’s impact extends beyond his music, as he actively collaborates with Indigenous organizations and participates in community initiatives.

Boogey the Beat

Our favourite song: “Run for Cover”

This Winnipeg Anishinaabe DJ and producer has been working behind the scenes for years, collaborating with musicians like The Halluci Nation and Snotty Nose Rez Kids. His music is built around a percussive “heartbeat” — a concept that came from an early childhood memory when he walked into one of his first powwows and heard the drum.

Prado Monroe

Our favourite song: “ELASTIC”

Born in Vancouver on the unceded territory of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations peoples, Prado Monroe has been turning heads with her in-your-face, unapologetic energy. Since bursting out the gates with her debut EP PRADO MONROE in 2021, Afro-Indigenous rapper and pop artist has built a cult following thanks to her horny, hook-heavy tunes about being feisty, fashionable and fearless.

Riit

Our favourite song: “qaumajuapik”

Electro-pop tracks with Inuktitut lyrics? You’ve got to listen to it to love it. Riit is a musician and TV personality hailing from Panniqtuq, Nunavut and is a newer artist who brings a fresh and youthful perspective to Indigenous music.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Our favourite song: “Hot Planet”

If this duo sounds familiar, that’s because they probably are – Haisla rappers Darren Metz and Quinton Nyce have performed a number of shows and at festivals across North America, and even at a Raptors halftime show. They’re fun, gutsy, and always bring the energy.

Iskwē

Our favourite song: “I Get High”

Since releasing her debut single, Iskwē has racked up a number of accomplishments including receiving a Juno nomination for Indigenous Music Album of the Year, being longlisted for a Polaris Music Prize, having her song “Nobody Knows” featured on Netflix series “Between” and more.

Jayli Wolf

Our favourite song: “Lead Me”

Jayli’s unique story of losing everything after renouncing her faith played a huge role in her reclaiming her Indigenous heritage and ultimately begin healing, using music as her outlet.