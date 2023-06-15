Jennifer Aniston is reportedly still looking for Mr. Right and knows “in her gut” that she’ll eventually meet the right person for her.

The “Friends” actor, 54 — who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015-2018 — is “in a great place,” a source told Us Weekly.

An insider told the magazine, “She’s happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends.

“[She’s] been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally.”

Another source said, “In her gut, Jen believes she’ll eventually meet the right person. But she’s not going to beat herself up if it doesn’t happen.”

The “Murder Mystery” star — who was praised recently for embracing her grey hair — is said to feel “empowered looking at beauty from the inside out.”

A source added, “Sure, she’s had subtle help here and there and occasional touch-up, but nothing too intense or over the top. She’s way more interested in natural, organic beauty methods.”

The health-conscious actress tries to work out five times a week, the insider stated, as well as meditating and going out hiking with her dogs.

The source went on, “Jen’s meals are rich in protein with a healthy amount of carbs and he also indulges in treats and cheat days.

“If she wants to enjoy a dirty martini or tequila, she’ll splurge. It’s no big deal.”

Aniston just wants to be “as healthy and happy as she can be,” the first source told the mag.

They said of her work life, “[She] still has goals when it comes to her acting career,” adding Aniston would “love to get her hands on an Oscar-worthy script” but has a “go-with-the-flow attitude” about what is next career-wise.