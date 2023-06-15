Ryan Reynolds is making dreams a reality.

On Thursday, the Canadian actor dropped the trailer for his new series “Bedtime Stories with Ryan”, from his new Maximum Effort Channel on streamer Fubo.

In a post on Twitter, Reynolds explained that that he was inspired to create the series about the same day his fourth child was born.

The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child. I can’t wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories, premiering June 20th on @MaximumEffort Channel on @fubotv pic.twitter.com/nUN7pwVMQt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 15, 2023

In the show, Reynolds will read new and classic bedtime stories to help soothe people’s souls and help everyone fall asleep.

The trailer features the actor in a storybook-like bedroom, with two sheep lying in beds, while he gets into his classic pyjamas and reads them a story.

Photo: Maximum Effort

Its first season will be comprised of fifteen episodes of the show, directed by Vincent Peone.

“Bedtime Stories with Ryan” premieres June 20.