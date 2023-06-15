Ryan Reynolds is making dreams a reality.

On Thursday, the Canadian actor dropped the trailer for his new series “Bedtime Stories with Ryan”, from his new Maximum Effort Channel on streamer Fubo.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Shares Emotional Tribute As Wrexham Fan Who He Met As His Final Wish Dies After Cancer Battle

In a post on Twitter, Reynolds explained that that he was inspired to create the series about the same day his fourth child was born.

In the show, Reynolds will read new and classic bedtime stories to help soothe people’s souls and help everyone fall asleep.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Are In Shock In Emotional Video Shot By Paul Rudd At Wrexham Game

The trailer features the actor in a storybook-like bedroom, with two sheep lying in beds, while he gets into his classic pyjamas and reads them a story.

Photo: Maximum Effort
Photo: Maximum Effort

Its first season will be comprised of fifteen episodes of the show, directed by Vincent Peone.

“Bedtime Stories with Ryan” premieres June 20.