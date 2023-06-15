Amy Duggar King doesn’t know what the future holds for the Duggar family.

Amy was chatting to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about the “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” docuseries, when the host questioned what she hopes for the family, with everything that’s out there now.

The doc explores the truth behind the Duggars, stars of the TLC series “19 Kids and Counting”, who were part of the radical religious organization The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

Amy — who shares son, Daxton Ryan, 3, with husband Dillon — told us of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and the scandal-plagued family: “I hope eventually they can be honest and they can be upfront… but I don’t know. I don’t know. The thing is with trust is obviously it can be broken in an instant. Right? But it takes a long time to heal. It takes a long time to really trust someone.

“And so for me, I feel like that trust is completely broken. If you’re going to cover up abuse, then, you know, if you’re not going to protect your kids or your children back in the day, I’m going to protect mine. And I have a little three year old. We have a little three year old together,” Amy added, referencing Josh Duggar being convicted of child pornography charges in 2021, before he was sentenced to 12 and a half years in jail in 2022.

READ MORE: Amy Duggar King Hits Back At Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar’s Statement Blasting New Docuseries ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’

Amy continued of her little one, “So, you know, I don’t know if he’s ever really going to get to know them, which I hate to say. But at the same time, I don’t know who else is struggling in any kind of area that they’re not getting help from because they don’t believe in counselling. They don’t believe in any type of outside counselling.

“So, if you are struggling in any type of area, you kind of have to hide it and it festers up and it turns into, you know, something evil and monstrous. And so for me, I have to protect my little boy from that.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Amy also confirmed she’s looking at writing a book in the future.

READ MORE: Amy Duggar King Says She Hasn’t Heard From Josh Duggar’s Wife Anna Following His Child Pornography Sentence: ‘So Far, It’s Been Radio Silence’

She told us: “I grew up with a very narcissistic dad… like I didn’t feel like I measured up there.

“If I do a book, which I’m praying about it still, but if I do a book, I just wanted to help, like the people that are like, where do I fit in?

“[There’s] just a lot of people who can relate to that where they’re just like, I don’t fit in with my family. I’m being torn this way. I’m not perfect, you know, all these things. And so, yeah, we’ll see.”

“Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” is now streaming on Prime Video. See more from Amy’s ET Canada chat in the clip below.