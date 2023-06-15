It was a reunion to remember.

Nostalgia emanated across the red carpet of the LA premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” on Wednesday night as leading lad Harrison Ford and his former co-star Ke Huy Quan embraced each other in a surprise reunion.

Quan, 51, who recently won an Oscar earlier this year after a long Hollywood hiatus, surprised Ford, 80, at the premiere as the two affectionately hugged each other.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star initially catapulted to stardom in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” as a pre-teen alongside the adventurous archeologist, playing the character Short Round.

While speaking with ET at the star-studded premiere of Goerge Lucas’ final film of the beloved franchise, Quan had glowing words for Ford, describing him as a “gracious man, such a humble man.”

“And the reason why I love acting so much is because of him, because of that experience that we had on ‘Temple of Doom‘,” he continued. “So, here we are so many years later.”

Ford was present for a pivotal moment in Quan’s career earlier this year when he awarded the cast of A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” swings into theatres on June 30.