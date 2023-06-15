The most successful defence attorney in LA is back with a punch.

The trailer for part one of “The Lincoln Lawyer” season 2 has officially dropped. This time Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) must balance a newfound love interest with a newfound client, as they’re the same person.

We find Mickey at the pinnacle of his career in the new season, having achieved immense courtroom triumph in the previous season. Basking in the glow of his newfound fame, Mickey becomes a household name, attracting high-profile cases like moths to a flame.

However, actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo puts it in a new Tudom interview: “I think [the fame and success] has its good and bad sides. He’s got this mojo back and his confidence back and all that, but I think that success brings a lot of bad stuff as well if you don’t know how to handle it—and I think he wasn’t ready for it.”

Lana Parilla then enters the story as Lisa Trammell, Mickey’s latest entanglement and courtside client.

Underneath his legal mask, Mickey’s vulnerable side becomes exposed to the audience as his new emotional entanglement may blind him and strain his team dynamics. Yaya DaCosta also adds fuel to the fire when she takes the stage as Andrea Freeman, a formidable adversary and confidante of Mickey’s ex-wife, Maggie McPherson.

Amid all the complicated new relationships, a mystery case of a tattooed killer continues to weave throughout the story.

Also re-joining the cast include Neve Campbell as prosecutor and ex-wife, Lorna Crane as Mickey’s second ex-wife and assistant and Angus Sampson as Investigator Cisco.

The courtroom door swings open on July 6 as the first part of “The Lincoln Lawyer” debuts on Netflix.