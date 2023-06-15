Two parenting styles can be better than one.

At least, that’s how Gavin Rossdale feels about his co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, as he explained on the “Not So Hollywood” podcast.

The former couple share three sons, and according to the Bush lead singer, he and Stefani have two very different styles of raising their kids.

“I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent. And I think we just parent,” Rossdale explained.

“We’re really different people,” he said, adding, “I don’t think there’s much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they’d like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process.”

He continued, “Because that’s what’s important is to give them a wide view of things and we definitely have some particularly opposing views so I think it’d be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals.”

Rossdale and Stefani were married in 2002 and divorced in 2016. She has since gone on to marry country singer and “The Voice” co-star Blake Shelton.