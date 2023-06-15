ET Canada chatted to Zazie Beetz to promote “Black Mirror” season 6, so obviously we had to ask about her also starring in “Joker: Folie à Deux” alongside the likes of Lady Gaga.

Beetz was talking to Morgan Hoffman when the host mentioned the actress was playing a member of the paparazzi in the latest season of “Black Mirror”.

Talk then turned to Lady Gaga’s hit “Paparazzi”, but Beetz — who stars as Sophie Dumond alongside Gaga’s Harley Quinn — couldn’t divulge too much about starring alongside her in the upcoming “Joker” sequel.

Beetz laughed when asked what her favourite part about working with Gaga on the upcoming flick was, “Unfortunately, I cannot divulge anything at all, but I think there are a lot of smart people working on this, and I think that is what I think.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Hoffman spoke about the twists and turns in the latest season of “Black Mirror”, mentioning that fans can expect a big one.

Beetz said of how challenging it’s been to keep quiet: “I think it’s been challenging. We’ve definitely been dancing around it all day, but I think it is worth the effort.

“I think it’s a twist, that what’s fun is I do think ‘Black Mirror’ is full of twists and turns, but I think this type of twist will even shock ‘Black Mirror’ fans, which is fun and cool that we can even shock fans of a show as depraved as this.”

Give the “Black Mirror” season 6 trailer a watch below. The new season is on Netflix now.