Charlie Puth found inspiration in the most intimate of places.

The 31-year-old Grammy-nominated musician recently revealed to Interview magazine where he found the creative juices for his track “Marks on Your Neck” from his 2022 album Charlie.

“I wrote the song in the middle of the act, maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head and I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act,” Puth recounted to the publication.

“But that’s where that melody came from. I was getting over somebody and what better way [to do that] than meet new people? It probably wasn’t going to work out with this person and that was what I was energetically picking up, which is okay. It’s all about the experience.”

The “See You Again” singer-songwriter then recalled how he noticed three marks on his neck while looking in the mirror following the heated encounter.

The profile with Interview also featured Puth’s go-to sex playlist, which featured the tracks “Oh Honey” by Delegation and “Blue in Green” by Miles Davis.