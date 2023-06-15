Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are spilling the beans on their upcoming nuptials.

The two made headlines in March after rumours spread that the couple had tied the knot after five years of dating. In a new interview with V Magazine, the two confirmed the rumours to none other than Dylan’s twin, Cole.

Speaking on the topic of having a celebrity relationship in the public eye, Dylan admitted it was a surreal experience.

“There’s a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency. Which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent,” said the actor. “This article, particularly, is timed up to the release of our engagement announcement, right? But we got engaged now, how many months ago?”

Palvin admitted they hadn’t been fully transparent, adding, “We got engaged in September.”

Despite the news only being made public recently, the loved up couple had actually been engaged for 9 month. Keeping the news a secret was no easy task on their part.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” continued Dylan. “What we wanted to do with Stephen and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We’re playing with the idea of perception.”

Palvin agreed with the sentiment, saying, “Also, we just want to do it on our time. When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, ‘Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine…’ That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way.”

It wasn’t just their engagement announcement that the two wanted to do “their way”, their wedding was going to include a few fun traditions as well.

“There’s this fun little part where the groomsmen kidnap the bride and the bridesmaids put Dylan to the test to see if he really deserves me,” shared Palvin of Hungarian wedding traditions. “He has to do challenges to get me back and then he has to find me. They’re usually silly. Like drinking out of your shoe, dancing, beatboxing—whatever the girls feel is necessary for you to prove your love.”

Dylan would have his work cut out for him with the nuptials – but it was getting his dance moves right that had his utmost concern.

“I’m nervous about the event. Frankly, it’s about the first dance. I’m nervous about a choreographed dance,” said the star. “I’m not a good dancer. And I’m nervous about remembering the steps.”

On the contrary, Palvin was far more excited to get married than nervous.

“I’m really not nervous about getting married. I think the engagement stressed me more than the wedding,” she confessed. “I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal—Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question—but for me, it was right then and there. I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it’s a big decision.”