Conor McGregor is facing a sexual assault allegation.

According to letters obtained by TMZ, a woman has accused the former UFC champion of sexually assaulting her inside a men’s bathroom at a Miami Heat game this week.

The alleged incident occurred after the team’s game against the Nuggets on June 9 at Kaseya Center in Florida.

McGregor had been at the game, sitting courtside, and participated in a skit during halftime in which he punched the Heat mascot and sent them to the ER as part of a promotional stunt gone wrong.

The letters, which were authored by an attorney, and sent to McGregor, the NBA and the Miami Heat, claimed that members of the NBA and Heat security team had helped separate the woman from her friend and forced her into a restroom.

McGregor and his security guard were allegedly already there waiting, with the letters claiming that “security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.”

The MMA fighter then allegedly emerged from a handicap stall “and shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.”

She then allegedly attempted to get McGregor off of her by saying she needed to use the toilet, according to her claim, he instead forced her into oral sex.

He then allegedly pinned her against a wall and attempted to have sex with her.

Eventually, she claims she managed to escape, but in her hurry had left her purse, which she said was initially “held hostage” by his security guards.

On Sunday morning, she went to local authorities to report the alleged assault, and said that she was also advised to seek out an attorney.

According to the letters, she is seeking settlements with McGregor, the Heat and the NBA, rather than litigating the case.

McGregor’s reps responded to TMZ, saying the “allegations are false,” adding, “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”

On Thursday afternoon, Miami Heat also released a statement saying that the organization is “aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation,” which has been ongoing since Sunday, the Miami Police Dept. told the outlet.

Additionally, the NBA and UFC addressed the alleged incident.

“We are aware of the allegations and are working with the team to gather more information,” reads a statement from the NBA.

The UFC also shared that they’ve taken the claims into account and are seeking more info.