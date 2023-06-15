Annie Murphy can’t believe she gets to star in “Black Mirror” season 6 alongside Salma Hayek.

The Canadian actress — who plays Joan — chatted to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about bonding with Hayek — who stars as herself in the show — on set.

READ MORE: ‘Black Mirror’ Creator Charlie Brooker Tried Using ChatGPT For An Episode, Shares Result

Murphy said of Hayek poking fun at herself with the role: “That was one of the things that I so admire about her, is that, you know, you kind of have this idea of what it would be like to be Salma Hayek, this like highfalutin celebrity.

“But, she was so willing to lean into the comedy and make fun of herself and get weird and like, try things out. And we had such a blast working together. We cracked each other up a whole bunch. And it was very cool to get to know her in that sense.”

Murphy then insisted she could “die happy” as Hoffman pointed out the feelings were mutual, judging by a recent interview Hayek gave.

READ MORE: Salma Hayek Was Thrilled To Do ‘The Most Disgusting, Grotesque Things’ In ‘Black Mirror’

The pair got on so well, that they even pitched a buddy comedy to writer Charlie Brooker.

Murphy insisted, “I kid you not. We wrapped and then went up to Charlie Brooker right away, and we were like, ‘So if you’re interested in writing a buddy comedy for us, we would be open to it.’

“And he did not seem that that’s something that he wanted to do. But if anyone else out there is open to a buddy comedy with me and Salma Hayek, please, we’re begging you.”

“Black Mirror” season 6 is on Netflix now.