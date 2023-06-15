Presented by: Gillette Venus

A Journey into Self-Care at the Spa

ET Canada host Brittnee Blair and celebrated Canadian R&B artist Jully Black recently shared a profound conversation within the soothing environs of a spa. They delved deep into topics of body image, self-acceptance, and the liberating power of self-care.

Harmony in Life and Self

The chat took a profound turn when Brittnee asked Jully about finding time for herself amidst her demanding schedule. The renowned musician, known for her electrifying performances and soulful lyrics, shared a thoughtful analogy, “We focus on harmony. Harmony is the blending of beautiful notes coming together. If we go through life trying to harmonize our lives, then everything could work with each other to make a beautiful song more so than trying to balance.”

Embracing Self-Acceptance and Confidence

Brittnee then unveiled her journey towards self-acceptance. “It changed my life when I finally was able to not be seen by other people as beautiful but see myself as beautiful, to see myself as worthy,” she shared. She emphasized the importance of refusing to absorb other people’s projections, instead, placing the utmost value on one’s self-perception.

Healing Scars and Embracing Identity

Jully offered a powerful narrative about her personal journey of embracing her body, scars and all. “My scars tell a story,” she confessed. “Before, I would not show my legs. And now that I could actually use this as a conversation piece, as a child who had surgery, who was bullied around having scars, who couldn’t walk and had to learn how to re-walk. So when you see me running and stepping and dancing and kicking in heels, I’m a miracle. I’m a moving miracle.”

Nurturing Self-Care Practices

A critical part of Brittnee & Jully’s self-care rituals involves nurturing their skin, with Jully opening sharing how she takes joy in keeping her legs smooth. This practice ties in beautifully with her journey of self-acceptance, becoming a symbol of her triumph over past insecurities and a celebration of her unique identity.

Celebrating Individuality and Self-Love

Brittnee and Jully’s candid dialogue serves as an empowering reminder of the uniqueness of every self-love journey. They encourage all women to celebrate their bodies, embrace their personal stories, and cultivate self-care rituals that honour their individual needs, both in the tranquillity of a spa and the comfort of their own homes.