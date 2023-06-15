Eminem was there to walk his eldest daughter, Alaina Scott, down the aisle, despite not being in any of the snaps shared online.

Scott spoke to People about her special day after she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller in a “Great Gatsby glam” themed ceremony on June 9.

“I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle,” Scott told the magazine. “He wasn’t going to miss that.”

The lovebirds said their “I dos” in front of 125 guests at the Packard Proving Ground Historic museum in Shelby Township, Michigan.

“The grounds were the foundation of the wedding and what I built my vision around,” Scott shared, adding that she and Moeller made sure to keep their guestlist small.

Scott — who had sister Hailie Jade as her maid of honour — insisted, “Getting married is a sacred thing and we wanted to be surrounded by people who share in our daily lives.

“We did something super untraditional and didn’t allow many plus ones. This was important to us.”

Scott gushed, “Our wedding was something out of a movie. I planned the entire thing, down to every last detail. Even customized napkins of our dogs with the phrase ‘Our parents are married!’ It’s just very rewarding to see all your hard work come to life.”

The glamorous bash included 1940 and 1947 Packard limousine cars and “2000 white roses lining my aisle alone. It was magical,” Scott recalled.

Nathan “Nate” Kane Mathers performed his song “Slide on Over” at the reception, which was “really fun,” Scott continued.

“These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and I’m just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone,” she told the mag. “None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I’m beyond blessed.”

Scott and Moeller got engaged in December 2021 after more than seven years of dating.

Hailie — who is engaged to Evan McClintock — is Eminem’s only biological child. The rapper welcomed her with ex-wife Kim Scott in 1995.

In the early 2000s, he legally adopted Alaina, whom he often calls Lainey, from her mother — Kim’s sister — who struggled with drug addiction. She died of a suspected overdose in 2016.

Eminem also adopted his third child in 2005, Stevie Scott, whose biological parents are Kim and Eric Hartter — the man Kim dated in between her two marriages to the “Lose Yourself” rapper. In 2019, Hartter passed away.