Jennifer Lawrence has a weird connection to the director of her latest film.

The actress stars in “No Hard Feelings”, directed by Gene Stupnitsky – but it’s not the first time the two have crossed paths. The director has a close writing partner by the name of Lee Eisenberg, who also happens to own furniture of Lawrence’s.

“Years ago, Lee Eisenberg bought a toilet on Craigslist from my mom. My toilet,” the actress told People.

As to why her used toilet was even up for auction was still a mystery to Lawrence, herself.

“I don’t know,” she replied when asked about it. “I’m like, ‘I broke it.’ My mom sold it for me.” Apparently Eisenberg knew it was her mom Karen selling the item as well.

“That’s how we know the story now,” she added. “So thanks, Mom.”

While her mother may have made some eccentric decisions, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree as Lawrence recalled her own strange antics as a kid in the same interview.

Apparently as a child, she committed to convincing her schoolmates and teachers that she had a wooden leg.

“And I, like, walked in a very consistent limp. Like, incredibly consistent. And when my mom came to get me from school, my teachers were, like, ‘It’s awful what happened to Jennifer’s leg,’” the actress shared. “And my mom was, like, ‘She does not have—she’s—her leg has not been amputated.’ I used to just invent stories just to invent them.”

“No Hard Feelings” arrives in theatres on June 23.