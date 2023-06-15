Al Pacino has welcomed his fourth child at the age of 83.

The actor’s rep confirmed the news saying, “Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino.”

TMZ first reported that the actor’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, gave birth.

Though the exact timing of baby Pacino’s birth is unclear, the TMZ source added that the parents are over the moon.

Pacino and Alfallah have already been spotted out together and appear to be in great spirits. On Wednesday, the pair were seen out for dinner at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles, in photos obtained by TMZ. Upon leaving, Noor was photographed getting behind the wheel while Al took the passenger seat. A baby seat also appears to be in the back of the vehicle, however it’s unclear if the newborn was there.

Last month, news broke that the couple were expecting and that Alfallah was already eight months along. The pregnancy reportedly came as a complete shock to the “Scarface” star, as sources told the outlet that Pacino didn’t plan to have another child, nor did he think it was possible due to medical issues.