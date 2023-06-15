Chris Hemsworth isn’t going anywhere.

In Entertainment Weekly‘s new cover story, the “Extraction 2” star pushes back on reports that he claimed he would be retiring after taking a break from acting.

The break had come after Hemsworth had learned, while filming the docuseries “Limitless”, that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Admits He’s A Massive Ed Sheeran Fan After Attending Three Concerts

But speaking with EW, he explained that the brief hiatus he took was because he was “exhausted, and I wanted to be home with my family.”

He added that he believes that mistaken reports of an impending retirement came about over confusion of his acting break coming at the same time as the “Limitless” debut.

“It was interesting, because those two headlines got coupled together, that I was taking time off because of the genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s,” he said.

“That experience and that show [‘Limitless’] made me go, ‘Oh wow, none of us are invincible.’ It kind of slams you into the moment,” Hemsworth continued. “You start asking bigger questions, and you think, ‘I need to slow down and just experience this moment now and not have the years race by.’ ”

He went on, “It was a positive in that sense, but it got a little over-dramatized, like I was potentially retiring because of this thing. Which just isn’t the case.”

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth On How He Mentally Prepped To Be Set On Fire For ‘Extraction 2’ Stunt: ‘What The Hell Are We Doing?’

Hemsworth added, “I realized how restorative and replenishing that time can be, but I also realized how much I need an outlet too. I need to be building something, creating something. As fun as sitting around on the beach all day sounds initially, it very quickly becomes … I don’t want to say mundane, but too familiar.”

Finally, the actor said, “For me, I like the spontaneity. I like the unexpected. I like being challenged.”

In November, Hemsworth spoke with Vanity Fair about learning that about his genetically increased risk of developing the degenerative disease.

“My concern was I just didn’t want to manipulate it and overdramatize it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy or whatever for entertainment,” she said at the time. “It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation.”