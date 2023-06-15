Happy birthday, Neil Patrick Harris!

The beloved actor is turning 50 this year and to celebrate, and from his comedic work to his philanthropy, we’re looking at all the reasons the actor is so loved by fans.

Doting Dad

Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris, Harper Burtka-Harris and David Burtka

Harris has never been shy about showing his love for his children.

Along with husband David Burtka, the adorable couple welcomed fraternal twins, Harper and Gideon, via surrogate in October 2010. They frequently share family photos and gush over their kids on social media.

Loving Partner

Neil Patrick Harris, left, and husband David Burtka

Having first met in 2004, Harris and Burtka could never have predicted the love story that would unfold between the two.

It wasn’t until Burtka broke off with his long-distance relationship later that year that he finally went out with the actor. Three years later, Harris proposed and the two were married in 2014. The two have happily been married since then, expanding their family with their twins.

Pride Icon

DRAG ME TO DINNER, from left: Sherry Vine, Haneefah Wood, Bianca Del Rio, Jackie Beat, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, 'Tropical Kiki'

Since coming out publicly in 2006, the “How I Met Your Mother” actor has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

He’s been an ambassador, appearing numerous times at Pride celebrations like his 2019 NYC Pride appearance, where he and his family happily marched alongside the crowd during the parade. He most recently took on the role as a judge on the reality drag competition series “Drag Me To Lunch”.

Philanthropist

Neil Patrick Harris hosts "CLEAR Connects: A Day of Families" at MetLife Stadium

Stretching back years, the acclaimed actor has had a long history of supporting various causes and using his platform to speak out against hate.

In 2016, Harris worked with the Coca-Cola Company and RED in initiatives like Project Last Mile which taught organizations about effective distribution channels so medical supplies could get to critical areas. In 2019, he worked as an advisor with Rethink Food NYC which helped convert excess restaurant food into meals for families in need, raising over $400,000 that year.

Legend-(wait for it)- Actor

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, from "How I Met Your Mother", accepts the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series at the inaugural Critics' Choice Television Awards

No list would be complete without acknowledging all the beloved and tears Harris has brought to audiences through his acting work in series like “How I Met Your Mother”.

He played Barney Stinson for all 9 seasons, earning him four Emmy nominations. His theatre and musical work was also celebrated, with his iconic 65th, 66th, and 67th Tony Award hosting stints bringing him three Primetime Emmys in a row.

The actor’s stint as Count Olaf in Netflix’s adaptation of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” also got a nod from the awards show with two nominations.