Vanessa Williams is a major “Succession” fan.

In our exclusive “One-on-One” interview with the actress, she revealed that her “guilty pleasure on TV” is the popular Apple TV comedy-drama centred on the Roy family.

“[It’s] so well written and so well acted,” Williams told ET Canada’s Carlos Bustmante.

“And the cinematography, when they take you to these amazing places that you get a chance to kind of just drop in. It’s spectacular,” she added.

Upon getting completely wrapped up in the successful series, Williams shared how a project like such inspires her.

“The first thing is like you call your agent and say, ‘Why aren’t [I] on at the show?’ And, ‘Can we get a role for me in the show?'” the 60-year-old star recalled her reaction to falling in love with the show.

“But then I’m inspired,” she continued, noting that, coincidently, she has “a friend who represents Kieran Culkin,” who portrays Roman Roy in the series. “I was like, ‘Just give him all my love. Tell him he is killing it.’

“I just watched the last episode at the funeral and he killed it,” she said of Culkin’s performance in the episode where he and his siblings say their final goodbyes to their onscreen father — aging patriarch and head of Waystar Royco Logan Roy (Brian Cox). “And I was like, Why am I crying? And man, he’s so good.

“So those are the things that make you excited about acting again,” Williams said. “Like, Oh, I can’t wait to get it. Work with this writer, work with that. An ensemble like that. That is so inspiring.”

