It’s the 90s again!

Jennifer Aniston is happy it’s her ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ co-star Courteney Cox’s birthday and she’s celebrating it with a throwback post comprising photos and videos from the shoot of the popular sitcom.

“I’d like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays. If you’ve been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is. The biggest heart and most generous of humans. I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday,” Aniston captioned the post.

Reese Witherspoon, who guest starred on the show as Aniston’s onscreen sister, also wished Cox in the comments section. “Love this beautiful / talented / brilliant woman so much ! Happy Bday.”

Cox also celebrated her daughter Coco Arquette (daughter of actor David Arquette) on June 13. She shared an adorable post and wrote, “sensitive, spicy, original, salty, witty, beautiful heart. ♥️♥️♥️”

Courteney Cox was recently seen in Scream VI.