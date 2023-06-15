Warning: spoilers for season 6 of “Black Mirror”.

Upon “Black Mirror”‘s epic return after a four-year hiatus, fans have already spotted numerous Easter eggs from previous seasons in each of the five new episodes.

The mind-bending anthology series — that reveals humanity’s worst traits, greatest innovations, and more — released its sixth season today, and it’s full of new and cryptic surprises, whether in outer space or an alternate reality.

READ MORE: Annie Murphy Says She And ‘Black Mirror’ Co-Star Salma Hayek Are Desperate To Star In A Buddy Comedy Together: ‘Please, We’re Begging You!’

While filming the new season last September, series creator, Charlie Brooker, said he “always felt that ‘Black Mirror’ should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point?”

Despite season 6’s more frightening approach, Brooker still managed to connect the “Black Mirror” universe to previous episodes through several hidden easter eggs, outlined below.

Episode 1: ‘Joan Is Awful’

Show Titles On Streamberry

In the season premiere, while looking for something to watch on Streamberry, Joan (Annie Murphy) and her fiancé Krish (Avi Nash) scroll through a number of fictional shows that refer to previous “Black Mirror” episodes, such as, “Finding Ritman” (“Bandersnatch”), “The Callow Years” (“The National Anthem”), “Sea of Tranquility” — a fictional show referenced in several past episodes — and more.

Notification From Smithereen

As Joan’s coworker Sandy (Ayo Edebiri) downs a glass of wine at the bar, she receives a text message from a friend, however beneath the text is a notification from Smithereen — a social media website featured in a Season 5 episode titled “Smithereens”.

Annie Murphy in “Black Mirror” Season 6. — Photo: Netflix

Irma Thomas Song

In a cocktail bar, Joan spots her ex Mac (Rob Delaney) while the track “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is” by Irma Thomas plays in the background. The recognizable song is featured in other “Black Mirror” episodes like “Fifteen Million Merits”, “White Christmas”, “Men Against Fire”, “Crocodile” and “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”.

Lacie Pound On Smithereen

While on the toilet, Mac looks at his Smithereen feed and scrolls past a dessert photo posted by Lacie Pound, the season 3 character portrayed by Bryce Dallas Howard in “Nosedive”. Her post ties in smoothly given that Lacie was obsessed with pleasing others online and offline as a means to score a higher rating.

‘Grain’ Technology Article

A sidebar article titled, “Grain’s Going Out of Style”, appears in the newspaper that Joan reads. The story refers to the memory grain from the Season 1 episode “Entire History of You”, in which “grain” technology was used to record people’s audiovisual senses for them to later rewatch their memories.

Joan’s Lawyer

The lawyer whom Joan seeks legal help from works at Skillane Legal, which is a reference to season 2’s Victoria Skillane — the protagonist of “White Bear” whose memory is wiped after she and her fiancé tortured and murdered a young girl.

‘Black Mirror’ Title Sequence

Sound bites from “Black Mirror”‘s glitchy theme song play in an important scene set at the Streamberry headquarters.

READ MORE: Salma Hayek Was Thrilled To Do ‘The Most Disgusting, Grotesque Things’ In ‘Black Mirror’

Episode 2: ‘Loch Henry’

Article About Michael Smart

Davis (Samuel Blenkin) and Pia (Myha’la Herrold) stumble across a newspaper with coverage about the Iain Adair murders while collecting clues about the killings. The headline from the paper’s front page story reads “Smart in Trouble”, referring to the Conservative politician Michael Smart (David Shields), who makes an appearance later on in season 6’s final episode titled “Demon 79”.

Myhala Herrold and Samuel Blenkin in “Black Mirror” Season 6. — Photo: Netflix

Stickers On Davis’ Laptop

All of the stickers on Davis’ laptop are references to past “Black Mirror” episodes, including Waldo, the blue CGI bear from “The Waldo Moment”, the “White Bear” glyph and the “Arkangel” logo.

‘The Callow Years’ Poster

This poster appears in the background while Davis and Pia meet with Historik Productions to pitch their documentary. “The Callow Years” is a dramatized adaptation about Prime Minister Michael Callow (Rory Kinnear) from the series’ pilot, “The National Anthem”. After a beloved royal family member gets kidnapped, the storyline centres on Prime Minister Callow, whose only way of saving the girl is to perform a vulgar act with a pig on national television.

Update On Michael Callow

As a news montage about the Iain Adair case plays on screen, headlines about the McCardles appear. One headline from the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail, reads: “Whatever Happened to Michael Callow? Now He Runs a Zoo!”

Documentary On ‘Project Junipero’

Later in the episode, a documentary called “Euthanasia: Inside Project Junipero” is mentioned, referencing season 3’s “San Junipero”. During the episode, the elderly were able to live in a simulated reality after death.

Episode 3: ‘Beyond The Sea’

‘White Bear’ Glyph Episode 3 sees the sinister symbol painted on one of the walls inside David’s (Josh Hartnett) house. Auden Thornton and Josh Hartnett in “Black Mirror” Season 6. — Photo: Daniel Escale/Netflix

READ MORE: ‘Black Mirror’ Creator Charlie Brooker Tried Using ChatGPT For An Episode, Shares Result

Episode 4: ‘Mazey Day’

‘Sea Of Tranquility’ Reference

A coffee shop’s TV plays a breaking news segment about actor Justin Camley, who used to star in “Sea of Tranquility”, while young paparazzo Bo (Zazie Beetz) waits for her drink. “Black Mirror”‘s universe has referenced the fictional show multiple times, including the episodes “The National Anthem”, “Nosedive”, “Smithereens” and “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”.

Episode 5: ‘Demon 79’

‘White Bear’ Glyph Spotting

In the final episode, the sinister symbol returns twice. First, the “White Bear” glyph is seen upside down on the talisman that Nida (Anjana Vasan) finds in her work break room during lunch. Then, at the end, it appears for the second time, this time shown upright as Michael Smart’s campaign logo.

“Black Mirror” Season 6. — Photo: Netflix

Visions Of Robot Dogs

The robot dogs that appeared in Season 4’s “Metalhead” episode return in Nida’s visions of the future. The autonomous robotic quadrupeds, equipped with a series of lethal weapons, hunted humans after society collapsed.

Anjana Vasan as Nida in “Black Mirror”. — Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix

The entire sixth season of “Black Mirror” is now streaming on Netflix.