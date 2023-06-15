Josh Hartnett’s family has already told him they won’t be watching his latest work.

The “Oppenheimer” actor is set to appear in an episode of Netflix’s beloved sci-fi series “Black Mirror”, but he already knows one person who won’t be taking a look.

“My wife already told me she’s not going to watch it,” he admitted.

As to why Tamsin Egerton will be giving it a pass, it was apparently to do with the content of the episode.

“She asked me what it was about when I read it right off the bat… And she was like, ‘No, I won’t be watching it’,” Hartnett recalled. “She can’t separate herself from the entertainment that she’s watching it on like a visceral level. So I get that. I totally understand it.”

While he said Egerton would be missing the premiere, the actor said she would give it a watch eventually.

“But she’s a big fan. Eventually she’ll watch it and then she’ll be mad at me,” he added.