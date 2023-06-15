‘The Idol’ is off to a bumpy start.

After severe backlash for the first two episodes, Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye)-starrer ‘The Idol’ was reportedly canceled for the second season. On Thursday, Page Six reported that the show’s future appeared to be bleak.

However, HBO put a lid on the rumors saying the show’s fate hasn’t been decided yet. HBO’s PR team tweeted on Thursday, “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

In its report, Page Six stated that the ratings for the second episode ‘fell by 12%, or more than 100,000 viewers, from the June 11 premiere.’

So far, ‘The Idol’ has come under scrutiny for its graphic sex scenes and nudity and exhaustive drug use. After the show’s premiere, Tesfaye defended the show saying, ‘It wasn’t for everyone.’ He told the New York Times of the TV show: “When I first started making music, it was the exact same thing.

“It was provocative, and I knew it was going to be tough for people. And a lot of people didn’t like it.”

After last week’s episode, Tesfaye spoke to GQ about a controversial scene in which he addressed the criticism.

The journalist questioned, “It comes across as a nod to your influences, that you’re maybe trying to recapture that feeling of eroticism in cinema. But to hear you describe it now, we’re not supposed to find that scene in episode 2 overtly sexy?”

Tesfaye insisted, “No. There’s nothing sexy about it. When we use ‘Basic Instinct’ as a reference, we’re using Verhoeven. Verhoeven is the king of ‘90s satire thrillers—yes, there are moments of ‘sexy’ in his films, but there are other moments that are very cheesy and hilarious.

“However you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It’s all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head; this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here.”

The Canadian hitmaker plays mysterious club owner Tedros in the HBO series.