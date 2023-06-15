Ashley Park is the main character — not only in her new film “Joy Ride”, but in real life too.

The 32-year-old actress, who stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu, is bringing a new kind of asian storytelling to light, thanks to the creative powerhouse behind the film — director Adele Lim and writers Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao.

READ MORE: Ashley Park Was Almost Cast As Her Cousin Justin Min’s Love Interest

The groundbreaking film “follows four Asian-American friends as they bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are, while they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers,” as per IMDb.

In her new cover interview for the July/August issue of Women’s Health, Park recalls why the film’s blatant sex jokes — part of its unexpected new take on how Asian women are depicted in films — surprised her.

“I’m pretty sure we all had the same reaction of, ‘What kind of sick f**ks wrote this?’” she recounts. “And when you meet Cherry and Teresa, they’re so unassuming, you’d never think they wrote it—and that’s exactly the point.”

READ MORE: ‘Joy Ride’ Trailer: Stephanie Hsu And More Smuggle Drugs And Impersonate K-Pop Stars In Attempt To Find Birth Mom

⭐ @ashleyparklady is embracing her main character energy ⭐ In #JoyRideMovie, she’s getting top billing for the first time in her career—and channeling those vibes into everything she does: "I'm treating myself like a lead now." https://t.co/FdsCPMRIiY On stands June 27! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/zKe686YsR7 — Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) June 15, 2023

One of the main reasons why “Joy Ride” stands out from the rest is because it showcases Asian women in their complex glory, including their horny side.

“Asian women on-screen, especially in America and Hollywood, have been so sexualized and fetishized for the benefit of other people’s stories or jokes,” Park says. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna go balls to the wall, further than anyone’s gone with Asian women.’”

READ MORE: Ashley Park Joins ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3

The film refuses to be confined by expectations, which is something Park really resonates with.

“That is exactly what has made me the person, the performer, everything that I am today,” the “Emily in Paris” star shares. “You cannot put me in a box.… Do not put me in a box.”

“Joy Ride” hits theatres on July 7.