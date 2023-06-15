Elizabeth Debicki is looking back on the “heaviness” she felt playing the beloved Princess Diana in season 5 of Netflix’s hit historical drama “The Crown”.

“It’s a unique experience playing a character where this tragedy is looming,” the actress, 32, told Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast. “It’s a strange, heavy place to exist in.”

The season reimagined some of the most polarizing experiences that the royal family endured in the ’90s, including the downfall of the late icon’s marriage to Prince Charles (now King Charles), which was defined by alleged affairs and the infamous revenge dress.

To prepare for the role, Debicki worked alongside the head of the research department, who gave her an “enormous amount of printed materials and books” to study. She also went through a “psychological journey” in order to encapsulate the essence of series creator Peter Morgan’s reimagining of Diana and avoid completely replicating her.

READ MORE: ‘The Crown’: Dominic West & Elizabeth Debicki On Recreating Charles & Diana’s Explosive Divorce

“This was different, coming to understand that it’s Peter’s interpretation and that he is crafting the journey of the character,” Debicki explained. “When the script landed in my lap, I did feel a huge amount of relief, because it had been sculpted already — all of that mass information, he’d carved through that and created this pathway.”

One element that Debicki found herself “really fixated and obsessive about” was the former Princess of Wales’ voice. The Australian actress really wanted to nail her “iconic” voice — as she felt it was important to the story — so she worked with a dialect coach.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Debicki Recreates Princess Diana’s Famous ‘Revenge Dress’ For ‘The Crown’ Season 5

“I felt like it was something I owed to the audience, that sonic accuracy,” Debicki said. “The voice of the character is so imprinted in our collective consciousness. There are a lot of iconic voices, and she had one of them and so I thought, ‘Well I have to do this justice.’”

Though Debicki felt the pressure of playing a fictionized version of the people’s princess ahead of the project, she hadn’t realized the weight of it.

“I never really understood what was lost because I hadn’t experienced the impact that she had on the public,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star shared. “She’s taught me a lot; I think she lived her life with an enormous amount of courage and with a strong love ethic. She really loved deeply and she needed to be loved in a way that I don’t know she ever really found.”

READ MORE: ‘The Crown’ Reveals First Looks Of Prince William & Kate Middleton In Season 6

Although Morgan’s Diana is reimagined, the actress said the creator’s depiction is very “organic” and “authentic.”

“His Diana always seems to be a human being who’s trying to claw their way to something in a system that was allowing for authentic expression of who you are as an individual,” she elaborated. “He always seems to write her as somebody who understood the duty that was involved once she had become ensconced in the family. I think that directness in the way Peter writes is constantly at odds with the way of the rest of the family.”

“The Crown” season 5 is available to stream on Netflix.