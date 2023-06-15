Ashley Park has taken a whole new approach to health following her cancer diagnosis as a teenager.

After getting diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at the age of 15, the actress, now 32, has found value in holistic medicine, which she primarily focuses on.

“It’s not that I’m skeptical of pharmaceuticals—I love an Advil,” she tells Women’s Health for her cover story, “but because of the cancer experience, I’ve also realized how amazing holistic medicine can be.”

While recalling conversations with her doctors, Park, who is currently cancer-free, explains why she doesn’t want to be defined by the disease.

“They said, ‘You might have fertility problems, you might have…’ I was like, let’s stop there,” she recounts, noting that she doesn’t need to know things that aren’t certain.

“The mind is so powerful that as soon as we think something’s a possibility, it manifests it,” she explains.

Since her cancer battle, Park has thought at length about how the mind affects the body.

“I’ve finally learned the power of a mental health break,” she shares.

“In my 20s, I thought of vacations as, you can travel and do exciting things,” she continues, noting that her perspective has since changed. “It’s shifted to vacation being alone time.”

The “Beef” star also shares when she feels her healthiest: when on a beach, or simply near water.

Part of maintaining her healthy lifestyle includes dedicating more time to painting — an activity she finds particularly soothing.

“I always travel with a watercolour set,” she says, adding that her favourite thing to create is cards.

“I love giving handwritten cards more than gifts,” she tells the magazine, sharing that its often how she thanks others at the end of shoots.