Ray Lewis III, right, smiles as he is introduced during a national signing day ceremony in the Lake Mary Prep auditorium as his father, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis Jr., watches in Lake Mary, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013. Lewis signed a letter of intent to play football at the University of Miami, where his father also played college football.

Ray Lewis III has died. He was 28.

Lewis III is the son of former Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis. His younger brother, Rahsaan revealed in a post to his Instagram story on Thursday, sharing that his brother had died, although no details surrounding the circumstances were provided.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rahsaan shared, over a photo of his brother. “A true angel I pray your [sic] at peace now because [I know] how much you was rlly hurtin I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here.”

“I love you I love you I love you. your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud,” he added.

ET has reached out for comment.

The former college football player is survived by five siblings — including brother Rashaan, Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis, and sisters Diaymon Lewis and Kaitlin Lewis.

More From ET:

Glenda Jackson, Two-Time Oscar Winner and Former Politician, Dead at 87

Worth Green, Brother of ‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green, Dead at 36

Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ Dead at 89

Ray Lewis Reveals the ‘Silver Lining’ in Withdrawing From ‘DWTS’ Due to Injury (Exclusive)