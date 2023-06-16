Dionne Warwick cancelled her June 22-24 performances this week, telling fans their tickets will be refunded following a “medical incident.”

Warwick, 82, was set to perform at Rivers Casino Des Plaines outside of Chicago next week. Fans received notice the event was cancelled on Thursday.

ET has learned Warwick had a minor medical incident and is on the mend.

She is set to appear in New York and Delaware next month.

Warwick spoke to ET in May, when she sat down with her son, Damon Elliott, and asked him if, as “the queen of Twitter,” there was a tweet she posted that he wish she hadn’t.

Damon told his mom immediately it was “the first one” directed at Chance the Rapper (and minutes later The Weeknd) that sent everyone into a frenzy.

In a Dec. 5, 2020 tweet, Warwick asked, “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” Just minutes later, Warwick went after The Weeknd with, “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd.”

“Mom, I got woken up at four in the morning,” Damon tells Warwick in ET’s “Spilling the E-Tea”. “Marcus calls me and says, ‘Man, what’s going on with your mom?’ And firstly I think, ‘What did my mom do? What’s going on?’ He’s mad: ‘Check Twitter.’ And I’m like, ‘Twitter? I haven’t used this app in years.’ So I had to redownload Twitter and the tweet to Chance the Rapper.”

Damon said he was beside himself, largely because he had no clue about how he would explain his mom’s Twitter game.

“We all know you say what you feel, and I’m glad it went the way it did,” Damon added.

Warwick and Chance the Rapper would go on to collaborate in a duet nearly a year later with “Nothing’s Impossible“.

“I developed a friendship. We did a duet,” Warwick said. “And he still hasn’t answered me!”

MORE FROM ET:

Dionne Warwick and Son Reveal the One Tweet He Wishes She Didn’t Post

Teyana Taylor Confirms She’s Playing Dionne Warwick in Biopic

Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick: Go Behind the Scenes of Their New Music Video! (Exclusive)