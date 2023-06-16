Click to share this via email

Chrissy Teigen isn’t letting the hate slide.

On Thursday, the “Lip Sync Battle” star took to her Instagram Story to call out a user who had criticized her face.

The user had written, “This post is not out of mean intentions,” going on to describe Teigen’s “new face,” saying, “Look at how your face could become if you’re doing it wrong.”

“‘No mean intentions?’” Teigen wrote, captioning a screenshot of the post. “But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong?”

She added, “You’re a piece of s**t. I gained weight.”

Teigen then shared a series of screenshots of comments on the TikTok post from other haters.

“She’s a bad person so this is just her Karma,” wrote one person.

Another added, “She was beautiful before.. not sure why she destroyed her face like that.”

“She looks like Donatella Versace,” said another commenter, while another said, “She could be Madonna’s twin.”

Teigen captioned the posts, “Thanks for this @beatybydrkay.”