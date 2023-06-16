Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber are seen on June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Hailey Bieber rocked a jersey from Montreal skateboard shop Dime this week.

The supermodel donned the number 50 shirt as she was snapped out and about in Los Angeles alongside Lori Harvey.

Bieber’s outing earlier this week came before she celebrated her skincare line Rhode’s first anniversary.

Hailey Bieber is seen on June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty)

The star took to Instagram to share an array of snaps from Rhode photoshoots, alongside the caption: “I can’t believe a year ago today we launched @rhode 🎉🤍

“Launching this brand and watching how it’s grown this last year has been one of the most incredible experiences of my life and words will never be enough to express my gratitude to you all for embracing and loving @rhode I am so excited to continue building our world and for what the future of our brand holds, I continue to learn so much, and there is SO much more to come.. this is really just the beginning!

“To my team who works endlessly, I couldn’t possibly thank you enough for everything you do to bring the world of rhode to life. I’m so thankful for you all.. couldn’t do any of this without you and excited to keep pushing forward. Year 1 down, forever to go🤍 ”

Bieber’s husband Justin also celebrated the occasion by sending her some beautiful white roses and lilies.

He included a card that read, “Happy 1 year of Rhode to my beautiful wife. I’m so proud of you. Love, Justin.”

Bieber stepped out in New York to mark the special occasion on Thursday night, with her looking incredible in a pink glittering mini dress.