Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Love is a complicated thing.

This week, the trailer dropped for director Ira Sachs’ new romantic drama “Passages”, co-starring Franz Rogowski, Adèle Exarchpoulos and Ben Whishaw.

READ MORE: ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio And Robert De Niro Star In Martin Scorsese’s New Epic

Adèle Exarchopoulos and Franz Ragowski in “Passages” – Courtesy of Mubi

“After completing his latest project, filmmaker Tomas (Rogowski) impulsively begins a heated love affair with a young school teacher, Agathe (Exarchopoulos),” the official synopsis reads.

“For Tomas, the novelty of being with a woman is an exciting experience that he is eager to explore despite his marriage to Martin (Whishaw). But when Martin begins his own affair, the mercurial Tomas refocuses his attention on his husband.”

READ MORE: ‘The Color Purple’ Trailer: See Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks And More In First Look At Movie Musical

Franz Ragowski and Adèle Exarchopoulos in “Passages” – Courtesy of Mubi

As shown in the trailer, the love triangle at the heart of the film becomes an escalating battle of desire between the three lovers, with raw, nuanced and intimate performances from the three leads.

The acclaimed drama, co-written by Sachs and Mauicio Zacharias, had its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival.

“Passages” opens in theatres August 11.