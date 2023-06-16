Zendaya really loves sending her boyfriend memes.

In a new interview with BuzzFeed, Tom Holland answers a series of questions from fans, including being asked to name the last person he sent a meme to.

“Zendaya,” he said, though he explained that his girlfriend and “Spider-Man” co-star is usually the person sending him the memes.

“It’s nonstop. She sends me too much,” Holland said. “It’s like, I can’t keep up because I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post, and then I have to check my messages and I’ll have hundreds, and hundreds and hundreds of things from her. And I try and keep up, but it’s intense.”

Also in the interview, Holland was asked which Marvel co-star he’d want to be stuck on a deserted island with.

“Probably [Robert Downey Jr.]. We’d have a good time,” the actor said. “He’d figure out a good way to survive. He’s invested a lot into machines that can generate fresh water from thin air, and stuff like that. He’s doing all the right things. So if he could bring one of those machines with him, I think he’d be pretty good.”