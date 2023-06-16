Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos won’t be renewing their wedding vows anytime soon.

Ripa and Consuelos insisted during Thursday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark” that they’re not interested in saying their “I dos” again after 27 years of marriage.

“We are very superstitious about vow renewals,” Ripa explained, calling them the “kiss of death” and insisting they should come with “divorce papers.”

READ MORE: Mark Consuelos Says He’s The ‘Hornier One’ In Marriage With Kelly Ripa

Ripa shared, “I just feel like a vow renewal is a pre-divorce.

“It’s like, ‘We’re not getting along… I know what we should do!'” she added, according to People.

Consuelos agreed with his other half, saying vow renewals usually happen when the husband “messed up.”

“And I’m not talking about ‘left the toilet seat up,’ he said. “I’m talking about messed up!”

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa Says Andy Cohen Once Sent Her X-Rated Photo Of Another Man’s Penis While She Was At Work

Ripa and Consuelos celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on May 1 this year, with the pair taking to social media to mark the occasion.

The lovebirds first met in 1995, on the set of “All My Children”. They got married a year later in Las Vegas, and share three children, Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20, together.