Apple Martin is a fan of some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s more controversial looks from over the years, it seems.

Paltrow took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to reveal her 19-year-old daughter had tried on that Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the 74th Academy Awards back in 2002.

During a Q&A, one social media user asked: “Does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?”

Paltrow then shared a snap of the teenager in the gown, striking a playful pose in her mom’s closet mirror.

The Goop mogul opened up about wearing the gothic look to the Oscars in an interview with Vogue back in 2021, in which she broke down some of her iconic looks from over the years.

Paltrow insisted, “Everybody really hated this, by the way, but I think it’s kind of dope, like, I’m into it.

“I had like a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think at the time it was too goth. I think people thought it was too hard, so I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it!”