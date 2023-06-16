Andy Muschietti, director of “The Flash”, is returning to the DC Universe.

Variety is reporting that Muschietti’s next project will be a big one, the upcoming Batman reboot “Batman: The Brave and the Bold”.

While early reviews for “The Flash” have been mixed, box office projections are predicting a $70 million opening weekend domestically, while international ticket sales are expected to be somewhere between $155-$165 million.

According to Variety, “Batman: The Brave and the Bold” is based on Grant Morrison’s DC comic book series, in which Bruce Wayne’s biological son Damian fights crime alongside his dad’s Batman as the new Robin.

Muschietti’s sister and creative partner Barbara Muschietti is onboard as producer.

“We saw ‘The Flash’ even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran told Variety of Muschietti. “It’s a magnificent film — funny, emotional, thrilling — and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for ‘The Brave and the Bold’, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

In addition to “The Flash”, Muschietti’s other directing credits include the hit Stephen King adaptation “It” and its sequel, “It Chapter Two”.