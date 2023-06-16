Lil Wayne is spilling tea about Drake.

This week, the rapper sat down with pro skater Tony Hawk for a conversation in Interview magazine, and took some time out to roast everyone’s favourite Torontonian.

During the conversation, Hawk got to asking Lil Wayne about his affinity for skateboarding, and whether he ever tried to get Drake into skating.

“I skate after every show, we have parks booked,” the 40-year-old revealed. “So yes, Drake has been on the scene at a park with a skateboard in his hand, and we’ve all quickly stopped him, like, ‘Don’t even attempt it,’ because he’s a very clumsy guy.”

He then joked, “Drake hurts himself by just performing, and he’ll get real injuries. He’ll be on crutches the next day, and you be like, ‘Wait, all you did was fall onstage, right?'”

In fact, back in 2009, Drake tore his ACL and had to have surgery after re-injuring his knee while performing a concert with Wayne.

“So he’s one of those guys. But he plays basketball a lot, so I think that has a lot to do with why he gets hurt,” Wayne said. “But as far as him on the board and me trying to get him to skate? No.”

“So instead of introducing him to skating, you prevented him from skating,” Hawk joked.

Wayne laughed, “Exactly.”