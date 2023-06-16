Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter North’s 10th birthday on Thursday with a sweet throwback snap.

The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Story to post a cute photo of her eldest child as a tiny baby.

North was laid next to five dolls in the pic, with her being the smallest of the lot.

Kardashian wrote, “Spot my baby! North was only 4lbs when she was born and her dolls were bigger than her!

“Alber Elbaz sent these dolls to North,” she added. “I always loved this picture.”

Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

While the dolls had been dressed stylishly by the late designer in the snap, baby North kept it simple in a plain white onesie.

Kardashian also shared some more recent pics to mark North’s special day.

She wrote alongside the selfies, “My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever ♾️”