Samuel L. Jackson is happy to be back.

ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante sat down with the “Secret Invasion” star about returning to the role of Nick Fury for the highly-anticipated Marvel series.

While Jackson appeared in “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, fans will remember that in a big twist, the S.H.I.E.L.D. hero was actually a villain in disguise.

Now, getting to be back in action as the real Nick Fury, Bustamante wondered what it was like for Jackson to go back and add new layers to the character.

“It’s always wonderful to find out new things about a character or be given the opportunity to explore other aspects of a character that you think you know, or people think they know,” he said. “It’s been three years since the blip. So that’s three years of his life that we don’t know anything about.”

In fact, as Jackson pointed out, it was three years before the blip in “Avengers: Infinity War” that Fury last spoke with Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill.

“He’d been absent for about six years. So whatever happened to him during the blip damaged him in a way that didn’t allow him to want to return to the world,” he explained. “And when he does show up, he shows up thinking he can just automatically turn on the Nick Fury. And everybody that he encounters in this particular thing tells him, ‘You’re not the guy anymore. You know, you’re not up to this.’

“He has to figure out a way to take this broken Nick Fury that we’re seeing and repair him to a point that he can solve this mystery and take care of business,” Jackson said, adding, “And it’s fun to do that.”

“Secret Invasion” premieres on Disney+ on June 21.