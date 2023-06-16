Click to share this via email

Got milk?

Hailey Bieber has got a brand new product in her Rhode skincare brand, and she’s enlisted her husband, Justin Bieber, to help promote it.

The Canadian singer is featured in an Instagram post by the official Rhode account, holding up bottles and cartons of the brand’s new Glazing Milk.

“JB + HB ♡ glazing milk,” the caption reads.

Hailey also poses for photos with the new product in the post.

The model and entrepreneur has been teasing the new Glazing Milk for the last few weeks, taking guesses from fans while donning a “Got milk?” T-shirt in one video.

In another post promoting the Glazing Milk, Hailey is also featured posing in a milk bath.