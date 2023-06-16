Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.

It’s no secret that Beyoncé is an internationally famous music superstar with millions of fans throughout the world, but who knew she had the power to affect the economy of an entire nation?

That appears to be the case, with a top economist claiming that Queen Bey’s two shows in Sweden, launching her Renaissance World Tour, caused the entire country’s inflation rate to temporarily increase.

In a recent New York Times report, Danske Bank chief economist Michael Grahn explains how her two-show tour kickoff in Stockholm last month “seems to have” impacted inflation in Sweden that month.

READ MORE: Blue Ivy Once Again Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage At London Concert

Grahn cited numbers from Statistics Sweden indicating the the inflation rate for May was 9.7 per cent ,according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

As the report noted, while this was higher than the inflation rate in April — 10.5 per cent — it was markedly higher than what had been anticipated.

We expect this upside surprise to be reversed in June as prices on hotels and tickets reverse back to normal. 2/2 — Michael Grahn (@MichaelGrahn1) June 14, 2023

Grahn told the Times that while he wouldn’t say Beyoncé was entirely responsible for Sweden’s higher-than-anticipated inflation rate in May, “her performance and global demand to see her perform in Sweden apparently added a little to it,” given that fans travelled from all over Europe to see the shows, with that influx contributing to hotel and restaurant revenues.

READ MORE: Beyoncé Pays Tribute To Tina Turner During Paris Concert: ‘I Wouldn’t Be On This Stage Without Her’

“The main impact on inflation, however, came from the fact that all fans needed somewhere to stay,” he said, noting that hotel rooms were so scarce that fans took rooms as far as 40 miles away.

“Beyoncé probably had an effect on hotel prices in Stockholm the week she performed here,” said Carl Martensson, a statistician at Statistics Sweden, adding, “It should not have had any significant impact of Sweden’s inflation in May.”