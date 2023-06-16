Priscilla Presley says all is well in her family.

This week, People obtained a declaration filed in Los Angeles by the 78-year-old regarding her settlement with granddaughter Riley Keough over the estate of Lisa Marie Presley.

“My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking,” Priscilla said. “We have learned that the fans realize that we are ‘Just a Family.’ Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us.”

Lisa Marie died in January at age 54, and in the months since, reports had emerged about a rift in the family over her estate.

“My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family,” Priscilla wrote in the declaration

In January 2023, Priscilla filed a petition to stay on board as the co-trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate.

But she also explained that the reports about the rift “misconstrued” the situation as “a ‘fight’ over my beloved daughter’s trust. That was not the intent. The petition was filed by a law firm who has since been terminated.”

Priscilla added, “I filed the petition to resolve all potential uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of the Promenade Trust.”

It was reported this week that Keough and her grandmother had reached a settlement in which the “Daisy Jones & The Six” star would become the sole trustee of her late mother’s estate.

Keough would also give Priscilla a lump sum of $1 million, and another $400,000 for legal fees. Priscilla will also be trustee of the sub-trust for her son and Lisa Marie’s half-brother Navarone Garibaldi.

After the settlement was reached, an insider told People that Keough was”relieved to have settled the dispute.”

The source added, “She doesn’t want any drama with her grandmother. She was hoping they could reach a settlement quickly… Riley is still grieving her mom. It’s been very tough for her. She wants to focus on making memories with her own daughter now. This is her priority.”